374 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.54. The stock had a trading volume of 420,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

