Arlington Trust Co LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after buying an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $220.22 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.30.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.