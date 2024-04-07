Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after buying an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.90. 1,265,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

