Edmp Inc. Acquires 4,262 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

