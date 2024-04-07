Edmp Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Assurant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.85. 355,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,751. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.01.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

