Edmp Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $496,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 33,890.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after purchasing an additional 649,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after purchasing an additional 595,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.52. 1,568,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143 in the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

