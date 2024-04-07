Threshold (T) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.95 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Threshold has a market cap of $464.11 million and $20.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014036 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00018347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,699.68 or 0.99945362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011422 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00127157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04496716 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $19,789,239.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

