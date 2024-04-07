Head to Head Comparison: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nomura shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02% Nomura 3.49% 3.44% 0.22%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Dominari has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dominari and Nomura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $2.04 million 9.13 -$22.11 million ($4.44) -0.71 Nomura $9.89 billion 1.87 $686.62 million $0.27 22.78

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dominari and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Nomura beats Dominari on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services. The Investment Management segment engages in the management of funds, investment trusts, and other investment solutions; and provision of investment advisory, custodial, and administrative services. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. This segment also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

