Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $38.18 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.36. 3,373,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,276. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.