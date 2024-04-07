Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 77,263 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,263 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $37,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.29. 730,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.