Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,848 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 101,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,617 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

