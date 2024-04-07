Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.16. 370,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

