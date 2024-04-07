Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,266 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,386,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 376,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,640. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.