Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,956 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.37. The stock had a trading volume of 712,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,838. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $88.64 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

