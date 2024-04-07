Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.49 during trading on Friday. 1,453,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,694. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.