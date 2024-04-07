Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after buying an additional 289,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 194.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 219,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $11,178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,798,000 after purchasing an additional 139,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 75,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.