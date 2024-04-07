Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 30,941 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.7% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 685,569 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

