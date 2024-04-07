iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IWB stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.39. 554,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $221.31 and a twelve month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

