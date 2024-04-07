Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after buying an additional 242,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,058,000 after purchasing an additional 287,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,043,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 966.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

