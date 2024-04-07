iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $107.62. 3,548,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,491. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $101.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

