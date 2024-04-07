Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,172. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

