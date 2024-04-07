Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $86.85 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

