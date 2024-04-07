Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

AMGN stock opened at $269.95 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

