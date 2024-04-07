Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2,692.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $19.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.81. The stock has a market cap of $275.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $638.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.