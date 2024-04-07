180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,968,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.17 and a 200 day moving average of $568.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.