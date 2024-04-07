Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,855,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,448,000 after acquiring an additional 98,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 5,244,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,706. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

