Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $18.38 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $211.26. 612,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,367. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.64.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,305 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,059 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

