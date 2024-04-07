Sabal Trust CO Acquires 879 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,723,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $536,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.03. The company had a trading volume of 668,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,977. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.