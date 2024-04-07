Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 475 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.83.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. 196,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,852. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

