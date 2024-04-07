VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

