Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 700 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

CSM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.82. 955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

