Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 1,079 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,994,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

