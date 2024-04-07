1,499 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Acquired by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.60. 2,324,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,489. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

