Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 10,800 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zynex by 594.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,801 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 67.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 377.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 146.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Zynex Stock Up 1.8 %

ZYXI traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 121,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,984. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $397.62 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Zynex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Profile

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.