Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MOAT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.63. 731,922 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.