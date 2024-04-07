iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 78,317 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 189,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.39. 41,234,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

