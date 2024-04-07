Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,946. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

