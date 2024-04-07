Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Midwest Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after buying an additional 548,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.48. 239,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,191. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

