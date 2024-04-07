Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,228.16

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Polymath has a market cap of $103.02 million and approximately $19,228.16 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00146149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008281 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10226692 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $21,198.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

