Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 99% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and $78.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014040 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00018258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,808.26 or 0.99988873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00127248 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

