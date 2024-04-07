Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,247. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.18.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.