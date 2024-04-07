Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $982.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $26.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $979.55. 855,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $948.40 and its 200-day moving average is $769.58. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

