RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.19. 154,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,515. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

