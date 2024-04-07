RKL Wealth Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 295,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 27.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 28,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 43.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 346.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 265,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,915.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 251,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

