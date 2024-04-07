Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 435,692 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. The stock had a trading volume of 538,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -199.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $34.52.

