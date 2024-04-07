1,286 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,295. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $152.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

