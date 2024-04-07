RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SFL by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 371,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,948. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.57 million for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

