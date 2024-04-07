RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

GSK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.19. 5,942,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,600. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.