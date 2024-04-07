Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $154.08. The company had a trading volume of 169,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $108.86 and a 52-week high of $159.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

