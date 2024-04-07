Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.40% of Nucor worth $171,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 563,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,773. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $202.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

